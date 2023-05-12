Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NOPMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCPK:NOPMF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ali Mahdavi - Investor Relations

Constantine Karayannopoulos - CEO & Director

Rahim Suleman - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Neo Performance Materials Q1, 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday May 12, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ali Mahdavi. Please go ahead.

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Just as a reminder, a replay of this call will be available starting tomorrow in the Investor Center of our website at neomaterials.com.

Joining me this morning are Constantine Karayannopoulos, Neo’s Chief Executive Officer; and Rahim Suleman, Neo’s President.

Please note that some of the information you will hear during today’s presentation and discussions will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, product volumes, product pricing, other income and expense measures, cash returns and future business outlook, including potential expansion plans. Actual results or trends could differ materially from those discussed today. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Neo’s most recent financial filings, which were filed on SEDAR earlier today and are also available on our website.

Neo assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Financial amounts presented today will be in U.S. dollars. Non-IFRS financial measures will be used during this conference call. Further information regarding Neo’s use of non-IFRS measures is available in Neo’s yearend earnings press release, which is also available on SEDAR and on our website at neomaterials.com.

