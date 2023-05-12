Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 3:37 PM ETVIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS), VQS:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laura Kiernan – Head-Investor Relations

Sebastien Paré – Chief Executive Officer

Susan Sumner – President and Chief Operating Officer

Alexie Edwards – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Julianne and I will be your conference operator. Today, we are hosting a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results for VIQ Solutions, Inc. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

Your host for today is Ms. Laura Kiernan, Head of Investor Relations for VIQ. Please go

ahead.

Laura Kiernan

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter results conference call. Before we begin, I would like to point out that certain statements made on today’s call contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing VIQ, we refer you to the company’s MD&A and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on sec.gov. As a reminder, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

With us today, we have Sebastien Paré, CEO; Alexie Edwards, CFO; and Susan Sumner,

President, and COO of VIQ, all of whom will be available for questions following the

prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Sebastian Paré to begin.

Sebastien Paré

Thank you, Laura. Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter. I’ll provide some high-level remarks on our results, and then I’ll hand it over to Susan, who will discuss some of our operating results, which will be followed by Alexie, who will discuss some of our financial results. Then we’ll open for questions.

