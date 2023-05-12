The Current Uptrend Defies The Wrong Recession And The Wrong Bear Market?

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The “Market Inaction” was only in March, April, and May in 2023?

“Did you walk around on your yard this time? Some trees started changing their trunk color, and shot some buds. Isn't it amazing? … The spring months, March, April, and May, are cruel, because Korean political bloody events occurred in these three months: 3.1, 4.19, and 5.16: On March 01, in the early 1900s, a young lady led Korean people to be against Japanese colonialism. On April 19, in the late 1950s. the [Rhee] Government fired the peaceful demo-students. On May 16, in the early 1960s. General Park took power… I sit on the online savings accounts (70% of capital, earning [4.15% Annual Percent Rate (APR)] so I'm complacent. (From “The Market, In March, April, And May?’” the italics are emphases.)

(You may skip this.) I was a freshman in Seoul National U. (SNU) on April 19, 1958, joining the student demo, and a senior in SNU on May 16, 1961 (General Park’s coup). We had to serve in the army before college graduation, according to the Park’s rules, so I served.

I recognized this year that my short-term trading was in “inaction” simply because I felt it intuitively from “the market hints” or “signals,” when I wrote this article on Feb. 28, 2023.

My deep-seated realization was, nevertheless, this “inaction” is not for just this time around, but in a more fundamental way, it can be applied for the complete time dimension beginning in March, 2020 (when the National Bureau of Economic Research [NBER]-defined “Recession” and following “Bear Market”) to date, according to “The Pandemic Recession: Is It A Right Call?” on March 11, 2023, and “A Bear? Or A Bull? It Really Doesn't Matter” on Sep. 12, 2022.

The “Market Inaction” for 3 Years and Two Months?

“The market inaction” means “no buy plan for the new securities (individual stocks or bonds or their ETFs)”: It has been not only on for March, April, and May, 2023 (as the article pointed out), but also, for the entirety of over 3 years and two months since March, 2020, beginning when the NBER called a recession and a bear market started.

All I have done for these “Lost Years and Months” is to try selling my holdings, which are “POWs,” being below their cost bases. A group of these holdings is not a Portfolio because they are not selected for a portfolio to be held for a long term to achieve my investment goal. They were bought for my short-term-trading purpose.

My trading holders contain some remnants which seem not to come back. These are contributed as valuable tax-harvesters, so every year my income taxes are significantly reduced.

Should The Strong Uptrend Challenge To “Recession” and “Bear Market”?

An “expansion-like recession,” which the NBER declared in March, 2020, and a “bull-market-like bear market” started at the same time. These two unreal business cycles and market cycles together have highjacked the global economy and investment since March, 2020?

How can we have the solid and reliable uptrend on March 31st, 2023, and confirm the uptrend overwhelmingly on May 5th, 2023, and again on May 12?

Can the current uptrend (which the S&P 500 Index (SPY, which is the ETF of the S&P 500), and 14 years-old bull market brought together) defy the false existence of “recession” and “bear market” over three years and two months?

The journey of the current 14-years old bull would not be straight, but the bull is expected to still move higher at least until the end of 2024?

The Proclamation For The Continuation Of The Bull Market, Starting On March 09, 2009, And The Current Expansion, Starting in June 2009

The author of “A 'Recession', A 'Bear Market', And A 'Market Crash' On Deck In 2023?” proclaims:

“The article clarified: 1) The current bear market is not a bear market, but the 14 years old bull market, starting on March 09, 2009, is still with us. 2) The NBER-defined Pandemic Recession is a wrong call. 3) The five-week-old Uptrend, starting on March 31th, 2023, was successfully confirmed on May 5th (From my comment on “A 'Recession', A 'Bear Market', And A 'Market Crash' On Deck In 2023?’, the blacks are emphases.)

My “PPO” Approach demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/down trend which has not been detected by clever algorithms (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.

The Weekly Update Of The Current Uptrend As Of May 12th, 2023

The “P” is a plus or positive and the “m” refers to “minus” so the S&P 500 daily closing prices are classified by either “P” or “m”.

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (Mar. 01, 2023 - May 12, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 02/28/23 3,970.15 * * 03/01/23 3,951.39 -0.47% m 03/02/23 3,981.35 0.76% P 03/03/23 4,045.64 1.61% P 03/06/23 4,048.42 0.07% P 03/07/23 3,986.37 -1.53% m 03/08/23 3,992.01 0.14% P 03/09/23 3,918.32 -1.85% m 03/10/23 3,861.59 -1.45% m 03/13/23 3,855.76 -0.15% m 03/14/23 3,919.29 1.65% P 03/15/23 3,891.93 -0.70% m 03/16/23 3,960.28 1.76% P 03/17/23 3,916.64 -1.10% m 03/20/23 3,951.57 0.89% P 03/21/23 4,002.87 1.30% P 03/22/23 3,936.97 -1.65% m 03/23/23 3,948.72 0.30% P 03/24/23 3,970.99 0.56% P 03/27/23 3,977.53 0.16% P 03/28/23 3,971.27 -0.16% m 03/29/23 4,027.81 1.42% P 03/30/23 4,050.83 0.57% P 03/31/23 4,109.31 1.44% P 04/03/23 4,124.51 0.37% P 04/04/23 4,100.60 -0.58% m 04/05/23 4,090.38 -0.25% m 04/06/23 4,105.02 0.36% P 04/10/23 4,109.11 0.10% P 04/11/23 4,108.94 0.00% P 04/12/23 4,091.95 -0.41% m 04/13/23 4,146.22 1.33% P 04/14/23 4,137.64 -0.21% m 04/17/23 4,151.32 0.33% P 04/18/23 4,154.87 0.09% P 04/19/23 4,154.52 -0.01% * 04/20/23 4,129.79 -0.60% m 04/21/23 4,133.52 0.09% P 04/24/23 4,137.04 0.09% P 04/25/23 4,071.63 -1.58% m 04/26/23 4,055.99 -0.38% m 04/27/23 4,135.35 1.96% P 04/28/23 4,169.48 0.83% P 05/01/23 4,167.87 -0.04% m 05/02/23 4,119.58 -1.16% m 05/03/23 4,090.75 -0.70% m 05/04/23 4,061.22 -0.72% m 05/05/23 4,136.25 1.85% P 05/08/23 4,138.12 0.05% P 05/09/23 4,119.17 -0.46% m 05/10/23 4,137.64 0.45% P 05/11/23 4,130.62 -0.17% m 05/12/23 4,137.64 0.17% m NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 5. * is less than 0.05% IN THE ABSOLUTE VALUE. Click to enlarge

Table 2: The m/P on Friday Mar., 2023, Apr. 2023, and May 12, 2023 Month Date Mar. 3 10 17 24 31 m/P P m m P P Apr. 6 14 21 28 * m/P P m P P * May 5 12 19 26 * m/P P m * * * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 2, by using Table 1. Click to enlarge

Where Does the Current Uptrend Stand Now?

The six-weeks-old uptrend, beginning on March 31st, has gained stronger footing - as of the second week of May as:

Table 1 counts 1) 1”m”/1”P”was 10 vs. 4 (“m” had EDGE), 2) 2”m”/2”P” was: 3 vs. 5 (“P” had EDGE), 3”m”/3”P” was: 1 vs. 4 (“P” had BIG EDGE), and 4”m”/4”P” was: 1 vs. 1 (EVEN).

"P" added an EDGE on 2”m”/2”P (3 vs. 5) on the top of one BIG EDGE on 3”m”/3”p” (! vs. 4).

In Table 2, "P" had 3 votes out of 5 in March, 3 votes out of 4 in Apr., and 1 vote in “W1” of May. While “m” got 2 votes out of 5 in March and 1 vote out of 4 in Apr., and 1 in “W2” of May.

In sum. "P" vs. “m” was 7 vs. 4.

As a result, “P” had not only a significant EDGE over “m” but also big favorable votes (7 vs. 4) over “m”.

In an ordinary economy, which has not been distorted by the Great Recession and the Pandemic Recession, a recession is a healthy part of business cycles to do a needed adjustment of any disequilibrium that had occurred during an expansion process.

We call it as a garden-variety recession [GVR], which starts at a peak of business activity, or real GDI, and ends at a trough, and then an expansion starts. When we would not expect a GVR due mainly to any external shocks, it would be impossible to forecast recession.

A typical business cycle starts a bear market (which is a major component for Leading Indicator), and we expect a recession in about six months, and then a recession that sustains for anywhere between six months to one year.

Conclusion

For the past three years and two months (Mar. 2020 thru May 2023), the market has misled both bears and bulls:

Bears have failed to dominate the market with a sharp plunge, and a continuation of the bear plateau for several months. Therefore, bears didn’t make money.

In the other camp, bulls have been defensive because they anticipated some massive bear attack every moment. Their best policy has been “inaction.” As a result, bulls didn’t make money either.

A wake-up call shook both bears and bulls when an article was published in the morning last Saturday (May 6th): It’s “A 'Recession', A 'Bear Market', And A 'Market Crash' On Deck In 2023?”

As the author I sincerely appreciate greatly the enormous enthusiasm and acceptance of it.