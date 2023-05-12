Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
  • Over the past year, Jefferies has seen returns superior to the capital markets industry (KSX: +0.21%) but trailing the general market (SPY: +4.78%).
  • This reflects a general apprehension against financial stocks in lieu of higher interest rates and recent banking crises, as well as declines in indices which hold Jefferies.
  • In spite of this attitude, Jefferies has rebounded from negative FCF in 2022, to positive levels of TTM cash flow, borne of mean reversion the stock has yet to follow.
  • To ensure a more nimble organization able to navigate macro headwinds, Jefferies has focused on streamlining the company to focus on investment banking, capital markets, and asset management.
  • The combination of said corporate strategy alongside a discounted price leads me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is a New York-based integrated investment banking and securities firm, with activities across asset management and capital markets as well.

Its activities have enabled TTM revenues of $8.01bn alongside an EBITDA of $2.42bn in the same

Macro Strategies

Revenue Diversification

Jefferies (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market

Comparable Companies

Relative Valuation

Divestment from Non-Core Activites

Vertical Growth

Balance Sheet

TAM Growth

Jefferies Forecast

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

