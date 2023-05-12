Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Compass: This Rebound Has Steam

May 12, 2023 4:46 PM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.03K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Compass surged more than 30% after the company reported much better-than-feared Q1 results.
  • Though revenue declined -31% y/y, Compass gained market share sequentially relative to Q4.
  • And in spite of revenue contraction, the company made improvements to adjusted EBITDA losses.
  • Compass is also indicating that it will be free cash flow positive for the year.
Real estate agent showing a mature couple a new house.

courtneyk

Right now, there's a lot of doom and gloom around the real estate industry. Interest rate hikes aren't having the intended impact on home prices - because of the sharp spike in interest rates, would-be sellers are hanging onto their homes for longer in order

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.03K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COMP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.