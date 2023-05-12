Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextNav Inc. (NN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 4:01 PM ETNextNav Inc. (NN), NNAVW
NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Parsons - Chairman

Ganesh Pattabiraman - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Gates - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Crawford - B. Riley Securities

Jamie Perez - RF Lafferty

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to NextNav's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Participating on today's call are Gary Parsons, NextNav's Chairman; Ganesh Pattabiraman; NextNav's Co-Founder and CEO; and Chris Gates, NextNav's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that during today's presentation, the company may make forward-looking statements either in our prepared remarks or in the associated question-and-answer session. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to NextNav's future prospects, developments and business strategies.

In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements about NextNav's position to drive growth in its 3D geolocation businesses and expansion of its next-generation GPS platform, the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of NexNav. NextNav's partnerships and the potential success thereof in NextNav estimated and future business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities.

These statements are based on current expectations or beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors many of which are outside NextNav's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of NextNav to continue to gain traction in key markets and with notable platforms and partners both within

