OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 4:04 PM ETOmniAb, Inc. (OABI), OABIW
OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Gustafson - CFO

Matt Foehr - President, CEO

Conference Call Participants

Nishant Gandhi - Truist Securities

Stephen Willey - Stifel

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Steven Mah - TD Securities

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the OmniAb Inc.'s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kurt Gustafson, OmniAb Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Kurt Gustafson

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining our first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. There are slides to accompany today's remarks, and they are available in the Investors section of our website at omniab.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from any anticipated results. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and our SEC filings.

Importantly, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, today, May 11, 2023. Except as required by law, OmniAb takes -- undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Joining me on the call today is Matt Foehr, President and CEO. During today's call, Matt and I will provide highlights

