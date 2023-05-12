Piedmont: Higher Risk, But Still Investment Grade 12.6% Yield

kennethnokman

Author's Note: This article was published, in a more extensive version, on iREIT on Alpha in early May of 2023.

Dear subscribers,

I've been covering a lot of Office REITs lately. It feels as though I'm the one really pounding the table for some of these companies as they are, I believe, still doing quite well despite what you might read about or speculate on after looking at the media.

Now, I'm not going to claim that Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is the "best thing since sliced bread", nor that it's anything like a safe Office investment in relation to something like Boston Properties (BXP) or Kilroy (KRC), both of which I have substantially larger stakes in. However, Piedmont has every indication of what I believe to be an undervalued Office REIT in this particular environment, and from that perspective, it's not only interesting - it's very interesting.

Let's recap and look forward on Piedmont.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust - Cheap as dirt, but is it justified?

So, let's recall. This REIT is a company that focuses on Offices in seven major markets. It owns 51 assets with a combined square footage of around 16.7M sq ft, that's currently around 87% - which is low compared to most of our other, higher-rated, and more expensive office REITs.

This is also a small REIT. After the drop, its market cap is less than a billion dollars, and its yield is at a worrying 12%+ level, which typically indicates a non-recurring sort of payout or an extremely elevated level of risk.

The company has a BBB credit rating. It's actually still IG-rated, and there's no "-" to that credit rating. What's more, it runs a debt/gross assets of less than 38%, and a net debt to EBITDA on a TTM basis as of March 2023 of 6.0x. Not only S&P Considers this good - Moody's gives the company a Baa2 rating as well.

The company does have a WALT, or weighted average lease term, that's somewhat lower than 5.6 years, and we also need to look at the mix and granularity of that portfolio.

However, its advantages, among others, are a strong sunbelt exposure, and an ongoing portfolio transition to a more appealing mix.

What do I mean by this?

I mean that PDM is moving out of New Jersey, Chicago, Cambridge, and Woburn to acquire what the company views as better markets, with clear financial targets in terms of the revenue mix. PDM is a company that's still in transition, with a year-end 2023 target of being at least 70% annualized Rental Revenue from Sunbelt markets.

PDM IR (PDM IR)

To claim that Piedmont is suffering from negative leasing trends just because it's an Office REIT is an enormous mistake/error. The company's post-pandemic trends are superb compared to its current portfolio specifics. WALT is up to 8.2 years, 72% of their available vacancy is in Sunbelt, and 2023E expirations are nearly 60% Sunbelt - attractive markets with good release spreads and overall appeal, as opposed to legacy markets with tightening fundamentals.

The company has actually been "cutting" availability in its square footage and entirely shifted its offering and profile.

Piedmont IR (Piedmont IR)

The company has/is moving from a quantity to a quality approach, and this is always something to approve of, given that I look for market leaders, not market underperformers. And while Piedmont is not yet looking like a market leader in terms of fundamentals, I see signs in the underlying financials that they are moving the right way. The company's assets/nodes are concentrated, which not only increases efficiency but expertise in markets. Specifically, Orlando, Atlanta, and other sunbelt areas. Several key M&As and investments come to mind when looking at Piedmont.

PDM IR (PDM IR)

The company also has a land bank for an additional 3M sq ft, should it choose to use it, with availability in Orlando, Atlanta and Dallas - all attractive markets.

And while the company is not a market leader on market capitalization or any size-related metric or vertical integration/efficiency, the company does have some of the most appealing REIT-specific metrics in the entire sector. You overlook these at your own peril.

PDM IR (PDM IR)

The picture that I think the company wants to give you is the following:

For a Sunbelt-heavy REIT with good fundamentals and leasing specifics/cash performance, this REIT is substantially undervalued compared to every relevant peer, and trades closer to a non-Sunbelt REIT.

The company argues that it owns highly concentrated and attractive office properties in attractive submarkets, and consistently has the ability to offer clients good mixed-use square footage. It points to its strong history of earnings growth. Like many other REITs, it recycles and lease-ups its assets, and its M&A and reno strategy offers advantages for tenants. Finally, it points to its fundamentals and balance sheet - which all things considered, must be considered to be solid or "good enough".

The previous arguments against this company, based on valuation, no longer hold any credence. What remains is a very low FFO/AFFO growth rate going forward as the company works to integrate and work its new portfolio. Payout increases are likely to be zero going forward - much like I said in my previous article. What we don't find easily - not in annual, quarterly, or any type of filings, are the company's tenant diversification numbers and examples. PDM does not easily provide this information. We have examples of tenants for single properties.

This is the one risk that could make the company a difficult investment, as I see it. Because we know future growth will be slow or none at all - and maybe even near-term decline. But this is weighted up by the company's bottom-feeding valuation. However, the lack of information on tenants is a fundamental issue, and this calls into question how much we should be willing to risk on Piedmont. Because we don't know the tenants, amounts, or their qualities, a table such as this one is more of a risk than it would be to other REITs.

PDM 10-K (PDM 10-K)

I'm not big on "faith investing". And when a REIT starts playing black box with its tenant portfolio, that demands a relatively high amount of faith to the mix, that I'm rarely ever comfortable with. I found some examples in my last article on PDM, and that's more or less what I still have to show you - examples.

PDM Tenants (PDM Tenants)

My view and my ask to you here would be to remain and read the valuation section because I believe here is where things will crystallize for you in terms of why I'm buying more shares - even if I'm doing so at a dribble compared to other investments I make, where I buy fistfuls or buckets.

Piedmont Valuation

So, as you know - my entire approach is based on finding undervalued, above-quality investment opportunities, buying them, then holding them until they appreciate to a trimming price, or holding forever if they do not. At least in theory.

The first thing to be clear about is Piedmont's fundamentals.

Based on the company's estimated FFO/OCF/AFFO earnings even if we start applying significant bear-case valuations, combined with IG-rated safety and the company's various exposures to attractive markets and an ongoing improvement strategy, I view Piedmont as safe for what it is.

What I mean by that is that I view it as incredibly unlikely that Piedmont should go bankrupt due to this business environment.

Now that we've established that I don't view the company likely to go bankrupt, the question becomes what we should pay for a company like this, with its risks/specifics.

The company is already trading at levels I never thought we would see. We're currently talking about a normalized P/FFO of less than 3.5x. A company with a working business model, like Piedmont does have, is worth more. The single valuation-related risk I see for Piedmont in the near term is what would happen if the company decided to cut its dividend. The REIT may do this. The dividend has been at $0.84/share since before the pandemic in 2018. A cut here would obviously cause the share price to go even lower.

Beyond that, every single logical and valuation-related indicator points to only one inevitable direction, except fundamental deterioration - Up.

F.A.S.T graphs PDM Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

When?

Unknown. We never know when things may turn around. But I do believe if we were to see significant deterioration that would lead to the company requiring certain financial moves to retain its solvency or safety, those would have been done at this time. Remember, PDM is actually conservatively leveraged for an office REIT, even in this environment.

The yield is currently 12.67%. While that payout is technically covered by both FFO and AFFO - with quite a margin, I might add, such levels always warrant a closer look and consideration as to if we're looking to cut that dividend.

Also, PDM is unlikely to grow FFO for the next few years. We forecast a slightly negative 1-2% decline rate on an annual basis due to investments, costs, inflation, and portfolio optimization, which will be unable to be weighed up by actual performance.

To the good part.

Even on the basis of a 2025E 4.8x P/FFO valuation, PDM would based on today's yield return 22.1% annually, or 70% RoR until that time. Even without the dividend, and I mean entirely without any dividend, it's still a double-digit RoR with 35% until 2025E. The company could halve, or keep 25% of its dividend and we'd still, based on these forecasts, outperform the market.

In the case of anything approaching full normalization, you're looking at rates of return of over 200% for this investment, or 50%+ per year. Though I wouldn't count on those in a rising interest rate, lower FFO environment that PDM is in.

Anyone professional following or covering this company that I follow is saying that this business is undervalued. The 3 analysts that cover it on S&P Global range between $8.5 to $14 with an average of $12.33, an upside of 86% as things look today. Today's valuation also implies that PDM is worth only 0.35x to the NAV - which I view as a ridiculous prospect.

And let me clarify - nothing that this company does has become in any way significantly more risky in the last 2 years. The problem is the lack of growth. That has been a problem for PDM for many years. The market seemed to have accepted this and allowed for PDM to trade at 10-15x P/FFO for some time. This was then broken during COVID-19, and the company has not recovered since. It is now trading at what I view to be a significantly more "fair" valuation given what it actually offers.

This is why valuation matters. You can't go ahead and buy anything at any price. A quality company is not a "BUY" at any price. There comes a point where anything becomes unattractive - just as there comes a point where anything becomes attractive.

This is not the best office REIT out there. It's not the most diversified, the highest-rated, or the highest-yielding out there. There is no question about these things.

However - it's solid. It's like going to the corner diner where you know that you won't get Grade A prime rib - but you'll get a nice sandwich and a cup of Joe. This REIT won't screw things up for you. I don't see that FFO is going to dry up, or that the company is going to miserably fail in its ambitions.

Due to that, here is my thesis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Thesis

Piedmont Office Realty Trust is one of the most undervalued office REITs we cover on iREIT on Alpha. It's also investment-graded and with a yield that by all appearances is covered.

Risks do exist - I don't like that tenant information is so sparse - but those risks are weighed up by the fact that the company trades at less than 4x P/FFO at this time. With the fundamentals I do see on the company here, I view this as an attractive prospect.

For that reason, I view PDM as a "BUY". I give the company a PT of at least $9/share.

At iREIT on Alpha we're at $14.5/share, which is entirely possible as well.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I fully admit that this is probably my highest-risk office investment, but I still view it as safe in context, and attractive for what it may deliver. I say "BUY".