Fortescue Metals Group: Turnaround Will Weigh On Returns

Ellsworth Research
Summary

  • Fortescue Metals Group Limited's iron ore production costs have been rising, and with Australian inflation still high, costs may rise further.
  • Simultaneously, iron ore prices have been declining and Chinese demand for ore may gradually diminish over the longer term, putting further pressure on prices.
  • Against this backdrop, Fortescue has embarked on a mission to decarbonize the business and become the world’s leading, integrated, fully renewable energy and green products company.
  • Capital expenditures will, therefore, remain elevated over the coming years, and consequently, shareholder returns will be reduced.
  • Management has shown it takes the long-term view, and, only for investors with a long investment horizon, Fortescue presents as a Hold.

Payload of iron ore in spectacular Pilbara landscape

BeyondImages/iStock via Getty Images

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:FSUGY) is a major Australian iron ore mining company. Recently, management jumped the green bandwagon and decided to decarbonize its operations. It doesn't stop there, however, as management has shared the intention to

Figure 1 - Price realisation, FY23 half-year results presentation (fmgl.au.com)

Capex required for decarbonization

Fortescue FY22 capex and FY23 forecast, from FY22 results presentation

Fortescue different metrics versus ore price

Fortescue Dividend payments per (fiscal) year, AR FY22

Fortescue Dividend per share, FY23 half-year results presentation

Fortescue Dividend versus ore price, 2023 number is an estimate

Belinga Iron ore project, 1H23 results presentation

European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

