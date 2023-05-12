Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 4:10 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel White - Vice President of Investor Relations

Raul Villar - Chief Executive Officer

Adam Ante - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Samad Samana - Jefferies

Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Scott Berg - Needham

Brad Reback - Stifel

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Mark Marcon - Baird

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets

Robert Simmons - D.A. Davidson

Steve Enders - Citi

Jackson Ader - SVB MoffettNathanson

Matt Pfau - William Blair

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to Paycor's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rachel White, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Rachel White

Good afternoon and welcome to Paycor's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on March 31st. On the call with me today are Raul Villar, Jr., Paycor's Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Ante, Paycor's Chief Financial Officer.

Our financial results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website following the conclusion of the call.

Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our financial results, products, customer demand, operations, and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are based on management's current expectations as of today and may not be updated in the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.