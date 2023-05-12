Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

SCOR SE (SZCRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 4:43 PM ETSCOR SE (SZCRF), SCRYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Start Time: 09:30 January 1, 0000 10:30 AM ET

SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

May 12, 2023, 09:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thierry Léger - CEO

François de Varenne - Interim CEO

Ian Kelly - Group CFO

Jean-Paul Conoscente - CEO of SCOR Property & Casualty

Frieder Knupling - CEO, SCOR Life & Health

Romain Launay - Deputy CEO, SCOR Property & Casualty

Yves Cormier - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Freya Kong - Bank of America

William Hardcastle - UBS

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg

Darius Satkauskas - KBW

James Shuck - Citi

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Phil Ross - Exane BNP

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SCOR Group Q1 2023 Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. In order to give all participants a chance to ask questions, we kindly ask that you limit the number of your questions to two.

At this time, I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Yves Cormier. Please go ahead, sir.

Yves Cormier

Good afternoon, and welcome to the SCOR Q1 2023 results. My name is Yves Cormier, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Thierry Léger, CEO of SCOR; as well as the entire Executive Committee. And I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation.

I would now like to hand over to Thierry Léger. Thierry, over to you.

Thierry Léger

Thank you, Yves. Good afternoon, and welcome everyone also from my end. I'm very pleased to be here for my first analyst call as CEO of SCOR. Special thanks go to François de Varenne for his leadership during the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.