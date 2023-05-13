Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Recession Watch: A Mild Recession Is Likely Starting In July 2023

Brad Thomas
Summary

  • Inflation remains stuck around 5%.
  • The Fed has paused unless inflation remains stuck, then the Fed might keep hiking.
  • The banking crisis is contained to relatively small banks that don't threaten another Great Financial Crisis.
  • The economic data confirms what the Fed, economists, bond market, CEOs, and Warren Buffett expect, a mild recession is likely starting in about 1 to 2 months.
  • The stock market is likely to fall 17% to 33%, possibly during the looming debt ceiling showdown (June 1st). A diversified blue-chip portfolio can not just help you enjoy 64% smaller declines in crashing markets, but preserve and grow your income throughout a recession, and profit from rebalancing bonds and hedges into blue-chips at the best valuations in years or decades.
open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

The goal of these Recession watch updates isn't to help you time the market, because even perfect economic timing can't do that.

x

Charlie Bilello

And even perfect economic timing isn't enough to

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Cleveland Fed

x

Daily Shot

x

Charlie Bilello

Daily Shot

Daily Shot

Daily Shot

Daily Shot

x

CME Group

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

x

Atlanta Fed

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Statista

x

Daily Shot

x

Federal Reserve

x

Bloomberg

yCharts

YCharts

yCharts

YCharts

x

Daily Shot

yCharts

YCharts

yCharts

YCharts

x

Finbold

x

Soc Gen

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

NY Fed

NY Fed

x

Daily Shot

x

David Rice

x

Daily Shot

x

Ben Carlson

x

Treasury, Moody's, JP Morgan, Goldman

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

