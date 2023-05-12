Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zevia: Interesting Company But EBITDA Still Negative

May 12, 2023 6:15 PM ETZevia PBC (ZVIA)1 Comment
Summary

  • Customers are still few in number but loyal to the brand.
  • Revenues continue to grow, and the profit margin is not bad, but EBITDA remains negative.
  • Advertising will be a crucial factor in the coming months, and the CEO explained the company's plan in detail.

Stevia rebaudiana on a silver spoon

viperagp/iStock via Getty Images

For those unfamiliar, Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is a carbonated and non-carbonated soft drink company that operates in the United States and Canada. Its mission is to sell tasty sugar-free beverages made from stevia to prevent health problems

Zevia Q1 2023

Zevia Q1 2023

Zevia Q1 2023

Zevia Q1 2023

