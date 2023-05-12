Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carla Albano - Investor Relations

Jean Paul Prates - CEO

Sergio Caetano Leite - Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations Officer

Mauricio Tolmasquim - Chief Energy Transition & Sustainability Officer

Carlos Travassos - Chief Engineering, Technology & Innovation Officer

William França - Chief Industrial Processes & Product Officer

Claudio Schlosser - Chief Logistics, Commercialization & Markets Officer

Mario Spinelli - Chief Governance & Compliance Officer

Anna Paula Zettel - Upstream Executive Manager

Clarice Coppetti - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Carla Albano

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Petrobras Webcast with Analysts and Investors about the First Quarter 2023 Results. It's great to have you join us today. We'd like to inform you that all participants will follow the transmission by Internet as listeners. After an introduction, a Q&A session will begin. You can send us questions by e-mail at petroinvest@petrobras.com.br.

Today, we have with us Anna Paula Zettel, Upstream Executive Manager representing the Chief Exploration and Production Officer, Joelson Mendes; Carlos Travassos, Chief Engineering, Technology & Innovation Officer; Clarice Coppetti, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; Claudio Schlosser, Chief Logistics, Commercialization & Markets Officer; Mario Spinelli, Chief Governance & Compliance Officer; Mauricio Tolmasquim, Chief Energy Transition & Sustainability Officer; Sergio Caetano Leite, Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations Officer; and William França, Chief Industrial Processes & Product Officer.

To begin, we will watch a message from our CEO, Jean Paul Prates.

Jean Paul Prates

Dear investors, as we open this event to discuss our results, I believe it is of the utmost importance to talk about the future of Petrobras and the perspectives opened up by yet another quarter of solid operational and financial performance, the first under this new management team. In these first 100 days, we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.