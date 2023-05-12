Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Passage Of The SAFE Act Could Trigger A Rally In Cannabis Sector

May 12, 2023 6:54 PM ETACRDF, CGC, CRLBF, TRSSF, WEED:CA, YOLO1 Comment
Summary

  • The cannabis sector has been trending lower for almost six months, but a forthcoming Senate vote on the SAFE Act could provide a much-needed boost for the industry.
  • In 2023, three new states have already legalized recreational marijuana, including Delaware, Missouri and Maryland.
  • Currently, Illinois sells about 30% of its cannabis to out-of-state shoppers, but that figure is expected to decline going forward.
  • Considering recent positive momentum at the state level, as well as the upcoming Senate vote on the SAFE Act, the cannabis industry could be in focus on Wall Street in the coming days and weeks.

Court gavel in front of national flag of the USA having shadows of cannabis on wooden table. Illustration of the concept of the pardons of federal conviction for marijuana possession

Dragon Claws

The legal cannabis industry is expected to rake in more than $30 billion in sales during 2023. And by 2028, that figure could exceed $50 billion, which would put it on par with the coffee industry, which pulls in roughly $48 billion annually.

Graph of Cannabis Stocks Shed Billions in Value

Bloomberg

Chart of state tax revenue from cannabis excise taxes, FY 2022

US Census Bureau

