Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 6:03 PM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Molyneux - Acting Chief Financial Officer, Jaguar Land Rover

P B Balaji - Chief Financial Officer-Tata Motors Group

Girish Wagh - Executive Director-Tata Motors Limited

Shailesh Chandra - Managing Director-Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited

Adrian Mardell - Interim Chief Executive Officer-Jaguar Land Rover

Ben Birgbauer - Treasurer - Jaguar Land Rover

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

[Abrupt Start] Put the next slide please. And a pretty action-packed quarter both here as well as in JLR. And we are there at the Auto Expo, which we gave a bit of a color on our last results call. And on top of that we also had the launch of the Tiago EV and Shailesh, I'm sure is going to talk about that. We finished the first 10,000 sales of Tiago EV already. And we have also completed the sale of Ford Sanand facility that has been done and the final tranche of INR 3,073 crores has also been received from the TPG monies. And overall on the e-mobility space as well as the zero emission mobility space a lot of work happening and portfolio continue to increase.

Next slide. That's in India into JLR again an equally action-packed quarter where starting point is the announcement of the blockbusters the Range Rover BEV launching in October -- launching next year for which bookings start from October this year. And also we started talking about the Jaguar BEV launches as well which I'm sure Adrian and Richard will talk about.

We also talked about our long-term investment plan under our re-imagine our $15 billion investment over the next five years and the whole electrification road map continues to accelerate. At the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.