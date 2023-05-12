Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Allianz SE (ALIZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 6:06 PM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF), ALIZY
Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Oliver Schmidt - Head of IR

Giulio Terzariol - CFO

Oliver Bate - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas Exane

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Oliver Schmidt

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Allianz Conference Call on the Financial Results of the First Quarter 2023, which are for the first time based on the new IFRS 9/17 accounting standards. You know that already before we start the call, I have to do some housekeeping. So let me remind you that this conference call is being streamed live on allianz.com and YouTube and that a recording will be made available shortly after the call. [Operator Instructions] All right. It was all from my side for now.

And with that, I turn the call over to our CFO, Giulio Terzariol.

Giulio Terzariol

Thank you, Oliver, and good day to everybody. I'm pleased to present the quarterly results of Allianz, which are very, very good. So we had a very good start into the year 2023. But before we do that, we're going to spend some time to talk about the results of 2022 just to establish a comparison between the new method and the old method.

So if we go to Page 5 of the presentation, you can see that under the new method, the operating profit for the year 2022 was EUR13.8 billion, which is pretty close to the EUR14.2 billion of the old method. Here, we had some offsetting effects. In the case of Property-Casualty, we see there is an improvement of the operating profit compared to the old system. This is primarily coming from the discounting.

