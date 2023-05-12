Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DIC Asset AG (DDCCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 6:10 PM ETDIC Asset AG (DDCCF)
DIC Asset AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sonja Warntges - Chief Executive Officer

Dirk Oehme - Managing Director

Peer Schlinkmann - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Andre Remke - Baader Bank

Stefan Scharff - SRC Research

Jochen Schmitt - Metzler

John Cahill - Stifel

Markus Schmitt - ODDO BHF

Sonja Warntges

[Starts Abruptly] our results and highlights for the first quarter, followed by a Q&A session.

Ladies and gentlemen, just a few weeks ago, we shared news of the most successful financial year in the company's history with you at the general shareholders' meeting. We promised you that we would continue to work to achieve success for DIC Asset AG with the usual dynamic performance and presented our strategy to you and we are on track to do just that.

Therefore, the development of our business activities and the key financial figures for the first quarter of 2023 are in line with our expectations. The market environment remains challenging. The transaction markets are showing a strong decline in the first quarter, compared to the previous year. We, therefore, do not expect the markets to normalize until the second-half of 2023 to implement our transaction targets.

Nevertheless, the letting markets present a different picture characterized by a high proportion of renewals and significant like-for-like rental growth. In addition, our current focus is on the continuous improvement of our financial structure.

In Q1, we successfully implemented initial steps here, including the refinancing of a logistics portfolio at the level of our subsidiary, VIB, and the sale of the Kaufhof property in Chemnitz, where the transfer of ownership took place in Q1. We are also proud regarding the development of our ESG activities on which we report in our comprehensive sustainability report that we

