Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Sumco Corporation (SUMCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 6:42 PM ETSumco Corporation (SUMCF), SUOPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Sumco Corporation (OTCPK:SUMCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takayuki Komori - General Manager of Public Relations & IR Department

Mayuki Hashimoto - Representative Director, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Michiharu Takii - Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Hiroshi Itoh - General Manager, Accounting

Conference Call Participants

Takashi Enomoto - BofA Securities

Takato Watabe - Morgan Stanley

Atsushi Ikeda - Goldman Sachs

Yuta Nishiyama - Citi Group

Yu Yoshida - CLSA Securities

Go Miyamoto - SMBC Nikko

Shigeki Okazaki - Nomura Securities

Ryoichi Watanabe - MUFJ Securities

Mikiya Yamada - Mizuho Securities

Takayuki Komori

Thank you for your participation today. This is the results briefing for Q1 of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2023, and I am Komori, General Manager of Public Relations and IR Department.

Before starting the presentation, allow me to confirm today's materials, which consists of three items: the brief statement on consolidated financial results for Q1 fiscal 2023; the announcement regarding revision to dividend forecast; and the presentation deck entitled Results for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. This will be a roughly one-hour briefing, which will end at 5:00 p.m.

Next, a disclaimer. The estimates, expectations, forecasts and other future information discussed here and shown in today's materials were prepared based on the information available to the company as of today, and on certain assumptions and qualifications, including our subjective judgment. Actual financial performance or results may differ substantially from the future information contained in this material due to risk factors, including domestic and global economic conditions, trends in the semiconductor market and foreign exchange rates.

We will have presentations today from Representative Director, Chairman and CEO, Mayuki Hashimoto; and Vice President, CFO, Michiharu Takii. Hiroshi Itoh, General Manager of Accounting is also on hand.

Chairman and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.