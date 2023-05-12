Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 6:51 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)
Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Benfield - Head-Investor Relations

Matthew Stevenson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Razvan Radulescu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Craig Irwin - ROTH MKM

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to our host, Mark Benfield, Head of Investor Relations at Blue Bird Corporation. Please go ahead.

I will now turn the call over to our host, Mark Benfield, Head of Investor Relations at Blue Bird Corporation. Please go ahead.

Mark Benfield

Thank you. And welcome to Blue Bird's fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. The audio for our call is webcast live on blue-bird.com under the Investor Relations tab. You can access the supporting slides on our website by clicking on the presentations box on the IR landing page.

Our comments today include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include among others matters we have noted on the following two slides and in our filings with the SEC. Blue Bird disclaims any obligation to update the information in this call. This afternoon you will hear from Blue Bird's President and CEO, Matthew Stevenson; and CFO, Razvan Radulescu. Then we will take some questions. Let's get started. Matt?

Matthew Stevenson

Thank you, Mark and good afternoon everyone. Razvan and I are extremely excited to update you on our results for quarter two which was probably the most pivotal quarter for the company in years and begins to highlight the real potential of our business. This quarter we're going to show a 180-degree turn in our financials as we've been forecasting for some time. I'm

