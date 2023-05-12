Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Racanelli - Vice President-Investor Relations

Trent Mell - Chief Executive Officer

Renata Cardoso - Vice President-Sustainability

Craig Cunningham - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Trevisiol - Vice President, Project Development

Conference Call Participants

Matthew O'Keefe - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jake Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners

Gordon Lawson - Paradigm Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Electra First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Racanelli, Vice President, Investor Relations with Electra Battery Materials Corporation. Please go ahead.

Joe Racanelli

Thank you, Jillian, and thank you everyone for joining us this morning. We released our results for the first quarter last night. The material is available both on SEDAR and our website. Today with me are Trent Mell, company's CEO; as well as Craig Cunningham our CFO. And joining us for the first time is Renata Cardoso, our VP of Sustainability. We will be using a presentation this morning, and I encourage you to follow along from our website. At the end of management's discussion, we will be opening up the call to questions from analysts who do cover us.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Trent for his opening remarks.

Trent Mell

Thank you, Joe, and good morning everybody. Lots to discuss today, and thank you for joining us. We will, as always open the call up to analysts for questions. But before doing that, I'd like to review some of the developments we've had in what remains a busy time

