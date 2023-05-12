Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 7:23 PM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA), XELAP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vince Kondaveeti - Investor Relations

Par Chadha - Executive Chairman

Shrikant Sortur - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Exela Technologies Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vince Kondaveeti, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Vince Kondaveeti

Thanks Kate. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 conference call. Our earnings release and presentation are posted to the IR section of our website. Speakers on today's call are Par Chadha, Executive Chairman; and Shrikant Sortur, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's agenda will be similar to previous calls. Par will provide an overview of our results and Shrikant will walk you through our financial performance. We expect this call to last under an hour.

Some of these matters we will discuss in today's call are forward looking and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in our press release.

So without further ado, I'll turn the call over to our Executive Chairman Par. Par?

Par Chadha

Hello to everybody, and thanks for dialing into our call. We are excited about the progress that Exela has made and I look forward to sharing some of the highlights from our Q1 that will eventually become part of the value chain for all of our shareholders.

Kindly look at slide number three, which we have talked

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.