Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.22K Followers

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Wrendon Timothy - Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

Jay Madhu - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kent Engelke - Capitol Securities

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Oxbridge Re's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Camilla and I will be your conference operator this afternoon. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Joining us for today's presentation is Oxbridge Re's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Jay Madhu; and Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Wrendon Timothy.

Following their remarks, we will open up the call for your questions. I would like to remind everyone that this call is also being broadcast live via webcast and available via webcast replay until [Technical Difficulty]

on the Investor Relations section of the Oxbridge Re website at www.oxbridgere.com.

Now, I would like to turn the floor over to Wrendon Timothy, Chief Financial Officer of Oxbridge Re who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements that will be made by management during this call. Thank you, Wrendon you may begin.

Wrendon Timothy

Thank you, operator. During today's call, there will be forward-looking statements made regarding future events including Oxbridge Re's future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as anticipates, estimates, expects, intends, plans, projects, and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.