High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HGHAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:HGHAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Maguire - CEO

Lance Mierendorf - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josef Schachter - Schachter Energy Research Services Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the High Arctic Energy Services 2023 Q1 Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to High Arctic's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Maguire. Please go ahead, Mr. Maguire.

Michael Maguire

Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to High Arctic’s first quarter conference call. Today, I will be providing an update on the press release we issued yesterday, May 11. Following my remarks, I will hand the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Lance Mirendorf. Lance will be discussing our financial performance for the first quarter of 2023. As usual, after our formal comments, we'll open the call to answer any questions that you may have.

Before we begin, though, I'd like to remind you that certain information presented today may include forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect High Arctic's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are subject to certain risks, which could cause actual performance and financial results to vary materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these risks, please take a look at our management's discussion and analysis and the 2022 Annual Information Form, both of which are available on our website or on SEDAR, look under the heading Risk Factors. Following the collection last quarter of the final $28 million payment associated with the sale of our Canadian well servicing business, we exited Q1 with an overcapitalized balance sheet and High Arctic placed at a strategic crossroads.

