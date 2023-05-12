Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:IIPZF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Renee Wei - Director, IR and Sustainability

Bradley Cutsey - President and CEO

Dave Nevins - COO

Curt Millar - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Mike Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen

Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the InterRent Q1 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Renee Wei. Please go ahead.

Renee Wei

Welcome everyone. Thank you for joining InterRent REIT's Q1 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Renee Wei, and I've recently joined InterRent as Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability. It's a pleasure being here with you today. You can find the presentation to accompany today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations.

We're pleased to have Brad Cutsey, President and CEO; Curt Millar, CFO; and Dave Nevins, COO, on the line today. As usual, the team will present some prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up to question.

Before we begin, I want to remind listeners that certain statements about future events made on this conference call are forward-looking in nature. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the cautionary statements on forward-looking information in the recent news release and MD&A dated May 9th, 2023.

