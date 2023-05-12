Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 9:28 PM ETRiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Stanlis - FNK, Investor Relations

Peter Bradley - Executive Chairman

William Keneally - Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RiceBran Technologies First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Stanlis. Please go ahead, Mr. Stanlis.

Jeff Stanlis

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to the RiceBran Technologies First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Hosting the call today are Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman; and William Keneally, RiceBran's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

I want to remind participants that during the call, the management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Therefore, the company claims protection under the safe harbor for forward-looking statements as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ from results discussed today and therefore we refer you to a more detailed discussion of those risks and uncertainties in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, any projections as to the company's future performance represented by management include estimates as of today May 11, 2023 and the company assumes no obligation to update these projections in the future as market conditions change.

The webcast and certain financial information provided on the call including reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures are available at www.ricebrantech.com on the Investor Relations page.

At this time, I would now like to turn the call over to Peter. Peter please go ahead.

Peter Bradley

Thank you, Jeff, and good afternoon to everyone. The primary focus of the Board of Directors during the past few months has been

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.