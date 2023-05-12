Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Investor Update Conference Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 9:30 PM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)
Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Investor Update Conference Call May 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lincoln Tan - Senior Manager, Corporate Finance

Daniel Roberts - Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lincoln Tan

Good afternoon to those of you in North America, and good morning to those of you in Australia, and welcome to the Iris Energy Investor Update. My name is Lincoln Tan, Senior Manager of Investor Relations. And with me on the call today is Daniel Roberts, co-Founder and co-CEO.

I would like to remind you that certain statements that we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and Irish Energy cautions listeners that forward-looking information and statements based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the company. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Please refer to the disclaimer on slide 2 within the accompanying presentation. Thank you.

And I will now turn the call over to Dan Roberts.

Daniel Roberts

Thanks, Lincoln. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks once again for dialing in to our quarterly update. It's fantastic to be here. It's been a very busy three months. It's a nice change from the market conditions that we experienced over the course of 2022, and it feels like we're in a really good position.

So if we just move through a couple of the slides, 5.5 exahash is done fully operational. We announced this back in February. It is now completed. Really proud of the team, it's been a monster effort. I'd like to thank BITMAIN again for negotiating the transaction that we did with them. We've got about $55 million of cash, 5.5 exahash operating capacity, delivering around that $7 million to $8 million of monthly mining profit, and we're fully funded to add another exahash over the next little

