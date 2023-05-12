Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 9:37 PM ETThorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Wilson - VP, IR

Paul Jacobson - CEO

Saloni Varma - CFO

Tom McKenna - COO

Michelle Crow - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Sean Dodge - RBC

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Susan Anderson - Canaccord

Steven Mah - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Thorne HealthTech, Inc. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. My name is Hannah, and I will be your moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Thomas Wilson, VP of Investor Relations. You may go ahead.

Thomas Wilson

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Thorne HealthTech's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. With me today are Paul Jacobson, our CEO; Saloni Varma, our CFO; Tom McKenna, our COO; and Michelle Crow, our CMO, are also available for questions.

Before we begin, please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements. More information about potential risk factors can be found in our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and our upcoming Form 10-Q, which we anticipate filing in the next couple of days and in other SEC filings.

Today, in addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we will be discussing financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance because they are more representative of how we internally measure the business. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.