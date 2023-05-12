Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:10 PM ETKORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charley Brady - Vice President-Investor Relations

Romil Bahl - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Holtz - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

Aditya Dagaonkar - Northland Capital Markets

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Walter Piecyk - LightShed

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the KORE Group Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Charley Brady, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Charley Brady

Thank you, operator. On today's call, we'll be referring to the first quarter 2023 earnings presentation that will be helpful to follow along with as well as the press release filed this afternoon that details the company's first quarter 2023 results, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations page at ir.korewireless.com.

Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later today. Please note that this webcast includes forward-looking statements, statements about the company's beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, will, could, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today.

The company encourages you to review the safe harbor statements, risk factors, and other disclaimers contained on this slide and today's press release as well as in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identifies specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after this webcast. The

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.