Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:11 PM ETForge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE)
Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dominic Paschel - IR

Kelly Rodrigues - CEO

Mark Lee - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Falco - JMP Securities

Rich Repetto - Piper Sandler

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Michael Cho - JP Morgan

Operator

Hello. My name is Mallory, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Forge Global First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dominic Paschel, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dominic Paschel

Awesome. Thank you, Marie, and thank you, all for joining us today for Forge's first quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me today are Kelly Rodrigues, Forge's CEO; and Mark Lee, Forge's CFO. They will share prepared remarks regarding the quarter's results and then take questions at the end.

Just after the market closed today, we issued a press release announcing Forge's first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results. A discussion of our results today is complementary to the press release, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website. This conference call is being webcast live and will be available for replay.

There is also an accompanying investor presentation on our IR page. During this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements, based on current expectations, forecasts, and projections as of today's date. Any forward-looking statements that we make are subject to various risks, and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause these actual outcomes to differ materially from those included in the statements.

