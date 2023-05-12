Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nikon Corporation (NINOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:30 PM ETNikon Corporation (NINOY), NINOF
Nikon Corporation (OTCPK:NINOY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Muneaki Tokunari - CFO

Toshikazu Umatate - President

Conference Call Participants

Muneaki Tokunari

Good afternoon. I am Tokunari, CFO of the company. Thank you very much for coming to our Financial Results Meeting, despite your busy schedules. I have three points; action to improve PBR, which is below one, irresponsible to the request from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024. First on the request from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, [indiscernible] improvement of PBR, which is below one as an important management challenge.

In the medium-term management plan, which started last year, we set an ROE target that is conscious of cost of equity. The ROE over the past two years was over 7%. As the FPD lithography system business cycle will hit the bottom this year, we expect a decline in ROE, but we expect recovery next year.

As for the reasons for PBR below one, as PBR is equal to ROE multiplied by PER, we believe that both the lower expected ROE due to lower profits in this fiscal year and the lower PER compared to our competitors are the causes. In particular, we recognize that the challenge to quickly launch growth businesses in order to improve PER.

Based on this recognition of the current situation, Nikon will promote both investment in sustained growth and shareholder returns to ensure that we achieve the financial target set forth in the medium-term management plan. Specific measures are on the material.

First, in imaging products business, we will launch new products, including the new Z8 mirrorless camera announced yesterday in order to achieve earnings recovery and ROE improvement next year.

