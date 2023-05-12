Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2023 10:33 PM ETShiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY), SSDOF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCPK:SSDOY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takayuki Yokota - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akiko Kuwahara - JPMorgan

Katsuro Hirozumi - Daiwa Securities

Haruka Miyake - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Shima Yamanaka - SMBC Nikko Securities

Yuji Ohana - Nomura Securities

Mitsuko Miyasako - Jefferies Securities

Hisae Kawamoto - UBS

Wakako Sato - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley

Takayuki Yokota

I would like to present to you the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Please refer to Page 3. This is the key headlines for Q1 of 2023. And as you can see, we started the year off with good performance. Like-for-like sales, excluding FX and business transfer impact was up by 7% year-on-year. Sales decline in China, due to infection re-expansion in January, and in travel retail due to the retailer inventory adjustments, primarily in South Korea. However, we are on track with the guidance.

On the other hand, Japan realized solid recovery led by strong performing high price range sales and with the enhanced new product launches that capture the recovering market demand. The market had faced difficult situation from the COVID impact for some time, but we are finally accelerating the growth momentum. Americas and India continued to perform strong from last year, contributing to the overall growth. By brand, our global brand, SHISEIDO, Clé de Peau Beauté, Drunk Elephant, and NARS captured strong growth leading the overall performance.

E-commerce sales ratio was 34%. Although there was market stagnation for the Women's Day promotion in China, the EC sales value globally is growing year-on-year. Drunk Elephant, the brand with high e-commerce ratio performed well, contributing to drive the overall EC sales. Core operating profit was an increase of ¥8.2 billion, primarily contributing to higher gross profit from increased sales in agile cost

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.