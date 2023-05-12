Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

JP Lachance – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tavis Carlson – Vice President-Finance

Kathy Turgeon – Chief Financial Officer

Riley Frame – Vice President-Engineering

Lee Curran – Vice President-Drilling and Completions

Conference Call Participants

Chris Thompson – CIBC World Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Peyto's First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. JP Lachance, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

JP Lachance

Well, thanks, Jonathan. Good morning, folks, and thanks for joining Peyto's first quarter 2023 results conference call. I'd like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's news release issued yesterday. In the room with me today, we have the entire management team: Kathy Turgeon, our Chief Financial Officer; Riley Frame, our VP of Engineering; Tavis Carlson, our VP of Finance; Todd Burdick, our VP of Production; Derick Czember, our VP of Land and Business Development; and Lee Curran, our VP of Drilling and Completions.

Before we get into the details, I'd like to acknowledge and thank the Peyto team for their efforts over the past quarter and especially our people in the field for their extraordinary commitment to Peyto. Many of these folks were evacuated from their homes, and they had to get themselves and loved ones to safety during last week due to the wildfires burning near Edson while also taking care of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.