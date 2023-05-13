Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Noble Corporation - Company Starts 2023 On A High Note - Buy

May 13, 2023 12:13 AM ETNoble Corporation Plc (NE)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.66K Followers

Summary

  • Leading offshore driller reported better-than-expected first quarter results and maintained full-year expectations.
  • Since the beginning of the year, the company has expanded its backlog by an impressive 18% to $4.6 billion.
  • Earlier this week, the drillship Noble Faye Kozack was reportedly awarded a $500 million long-term contract offshore Brazil.
  • Performance in both 2023 and 2024 will be impacted by an elevated number of special periodic surveys with a whopping 75% of the company's fleet currently scheduled for drydocking until the end of next year.
  • With shares trading below 5x estimated 2024 EV/Adjusted EBITDA, Noble Corporation remains a buy.

Drill ship in Puerto de Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain

Ana Iacob

Note: Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Noble Corporation ("Noble") reported better-than-expected first

Key Financial Metrics

Company Presentation

2023 Outlook

Company Presentation

Fleet Status

Fleet Status Report

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.66K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.