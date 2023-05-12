Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDIFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCPK:GDIFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 12, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephane Lavigne - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Claude Bigras - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Hinchey - Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Securities

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

John Zamparo - CIBC

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Liam Bergevin - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the GDI Integrated Facility Services First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, May 12, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephane Lavigne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephane Lavigne

Thank you, [indiscernible]. Good morning, all and welcome to GDI’s conference call to discuss our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. My name is Stephan Lavinge. I am Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GDI. I am with Claude Bigras, President and CEO of GDI and David Hinchey, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

Before we begin, I would like to make you aware that this call contains forward-looking information and we ask listeners to refer to the full description of the forward-looking Safe Harbor provision that is fully described at the beginning in the MD&A filed on SEDAR at the end of last night.

I will begin the call with an overview of GDI’s financial results for the first quarter of ‘23 and we will then like Claude to provide his comments on the business. In the first quarter, GDI recorded revenue of $591 million, an increase of $96 million or 19% over Q1 of last year, made up mainly of organic growth of 14% and growth from acquisitions of 2%. We recorded an

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.