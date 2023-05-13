Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Week Ahead - Turkey Heads To The Polls, U.S. Retail Sales Eyed, China Ponders Rate Cut

May 13, 2023 12:44 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, TUR, EWL, FSZ, FLSW, EZA, FLZA, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWA, FLAU, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, ENZL, EWS
Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
634 Followers

Summary

  • Wall Street will remain focused on debt ceiling drama, a plethora of Fed speak, retail earnings, and bank stress.
  • This week contains nine Fed appearances, with the highlights coming from Bostic on Monday, Goolsbee on Tuesday, while Fed Chair Powell participates on a panel with Former Fed Chair Bernanke on Friday.
  • We’ll hear from a variety of BoE policymakers next week including Governor Bailey but I don’t expect to hear anything different from the press conference after the rate decision on Thursday.
  • The election this weekend has been talked about for many months and could have big ramifications for Turkish markets.
  • The recent spate of disappointing economic data have increased the expectations of a policy interest rate cut from China’s central bank, the PBoC, to address current sluggishness.

Federal Reserve System Fed of USA press conference concept. Microphones TV and radio channels with symbol and flag of US Federal Reserve. 3d illustration

Bet_Noire

US

Wall Street will remain focused on debt ceiling drama, a plethora of Fed speak, retail earnings, and bank stress. It will be a busy week filled with economic releases, with most of the attention falling on the Empire manufacturing survey, a retail sales

This article was written by

Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
634 Followers
Based in London, England, Craig Erlam joined OANDA in 2015 as a Senior Market Analyst. With more than five years’ experience as a financial market analyst and trader, he focuses on both fundamental and technical analysis while conducting macroeconomic commentary. He has been published by The Financial Times, Reuters, the BBC and The Telegraph, and he also appears regularly as a guest commentator on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, FOX Business and BNN. Craig holds a full membership to the Society of Technical Analysts and he is recognized as a Certified Financial Technician by the International Federation of Technical Analysts.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.