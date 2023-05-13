Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Asia Not Toeing The FX Line

May 13, 2023 1:15 AM ETCYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, YCL, YCS, UUP, USDU, UDN
Summary

  • Since February, Asian exchange rates have not been tracking EUR/USD as closely as they did last year.
  • We look for economic answers to this conundrum and consider how long this may last.
  • We spend a lot of time and effort forecasting individual Asian currency pairs against the US dollar.

By Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific

Since February, Asian exchange rates have not been tracking EUR/USD as closely as they did last year. We look for economic answers to this conundrum and consider how long this may last.

Asian FX versus EUR/USD

"SOX" and aggregate North Asian FX index

