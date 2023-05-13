Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks slumped Friday after U.S. data showed a decline in consumer sentiment combined with expectations for higher inflation. The University of Michigan's index of consumer sentiment in May sank to a six-month low while its five-year outlook for inflation spiked to its highest reading in more than a decade. Market participants also were keeping a close eye on proceedings surrounding the debt ceiling, with the potential for a default as soon as early June edging closer. Financial stocks fell as concerns over regional banks continued to simmer. For the week, the leading stock market averages turned in a mixed performance, with the Nasdaq adding 0.4% while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones average ended down 0.3%. See Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of the major events scheduled for next week.

'No good options'

The clock is ticking for a divided U.S. Congress to raise the federal government's debt ceiling, which currently stands at $31.4T, but risks running out of cash as soon as June 1. As the U.S. gets closer to the brink of a default, talk has even circulated about possible emergency options that could be used to circumvent a disaster. Some ideas that have surfaced include invoking the 14th Amendment, as well as the trillion-dollar coin and issuing debt with coupons above current yields. While President Biden said he's "not gotten there yet," and a meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy yielded little progress (and another was postponed), Janet Yellen was slightly more forthcoming about what would happen if an agreement failed to materialize on Capitol Hill. (360 comments)

Overnight trading

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) had called for an "even larger window of available trading hours" over a year ago and the company is finally moving forward with the plans. On an earnings call, CEO Vlad Tenev announced that his firm would be the first U.S. retail brokerage to offer 24/5 trading of a list of 40 well-known stocks and ETFs, and will look to "expand from there." Activity is typically thin during current extended trading hours - which can start as early as 4 AM ET and end at 8 PM - but the move may give a new impetus to Robinhood shares, which have only gone south since the company's IPO in mid-2021. In other market developments, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) officially entered a new bull market this week as investors continue to pile back into tech stocks that have been shunned for much of the past year. (86 comments)

Inflation report

Stocks mostly gained on Wednesday after April's CPI data, which showed the pace of inflation rising 4.9% Y/Y, a hair under the +5.0% expected, and slightly easing from the March increase of 5.0%. Core inflation also eased slightly, while cooling in the super-core CPI, comprised of core services excluding shelter, may have further encouraged market participants. "It was a decent report, but nothing to write home about. The recent (demand-related) decline in commodity prices helped tremendously," said SA analyst Leo Nelissen. "Although we have passed the peak of inflation and are experiencing disinflation, the momentum of the decline is losing steam. As a result, the Fed has a justification for pausing its hikes, as investors had already predicted due to the ongoing economic weakness." Food prices are still high - will these stocks benefit? (290 comments)

House of Mouse

Walt Disney's (DIS) earnings report mostly came in as expected, but streaming losses showed some quicker moderation than anticipated, sending the stock down 8% during trading on Thursday. The company's direct-to-consumer business took up much of CEO Bob Iger's commentary on the earnings call, which offered what looked like some clarity about Disney's approach to Hulu and related that "we've only just begun to scratch the surface of what we can do with advertising on Disney+." Don't forget Mouse House's fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: "This is about one thing and one thing only, and that's retaliating against us for taking a position about pending legislation," Iger declared. "Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people and pay more taxes, or not?" (58 comments)

Is it over?

There are renewed concerns about regional banks following a heavy selloff that shook the sector. PacWest (PACW) continued to plunge after pledging more collateral to allow for additional borrowing under the Fed's discount window, while disclosing that it lost 9.5% of its total deposits last week. "These recent events, and the ongoing news coverage of these events, has increased certain risks and uncertainties related to our business and future prospects," PacWest wrote in a filing. While some have expressed optimism that the worst of the banking crisis is over, others have been contemplating the risks that remain and if stress in the sector will spill over into the broader economy. If you'd like to keep track of Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout any market session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section. (242 comments)