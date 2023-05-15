Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google Stands AI Language Models On Their Head

May 15, 2023 8:00 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAI, AMD, INTC, META, MSFT, QCOM4 Comments
Trading Places Research
Summary

  • There has been a cost explosion in AI caused by spiraling model size and Nvidia’s data center GPUs.
  • Bucking the trend, and violating the old laws of model scaling, Google released “significantly smaller” language models that seem to perform very well, and much better than their larger predecessor.
  • The opportunity here is to offer performant language model APIs at significantly lower server-side costs compared to what OpenAI is offering and make free open source alternatives look less attractive.
  • Running this at scale on TPU v4 also highlights the cost benefits versus NVIDIA hardware to AI cloud customers.
  • While Google has had a lot of problems in the past turning good technology into profitable products, this all adds up to a coherent AI strategy, which they have never had.
Annual Google I/O Event Held In Mountain View, California

Annual Google I/O Event Held In Mountain View, California

Justin Sullivan

Standing It On Its Head

GPT token calculator. OpenAI API pricing.

Chart showing C3 spending over 100% of revenue on R&D + Capex

C3 quarterly earnings releases

Chart showing Microsoft gaining leverage on their cloud unit, then reversing in the last 4 quarter.

Microsoft quarterly earnings releases.

Screenshot of a table from PaLM 2 paper showing PaLM 2’s excellent performance in reasoning tests

Higher is better (Google PaLM 2 paper)

Chart showing: 20% YoY ad rev growth prepandemic. That went up and down during the pandemic, now flattish YoY.

Google and Facebook quarterly results.

This article was written by

Trading Places Research
Deep coverage of complex trends shaping the future with targeted portfolios

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

