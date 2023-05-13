Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Why Future Returns Could Approach Zero

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • What if I told you that future returns could approach zero? Such seems hard to believe.
  • The market disconnect from underlying economic activity over the last decade was due almost solely to successive monetary interventions, leading investors to believe this time is different.
  • When you start considering the implications of a market plagued by high valuations, slow growth, and the potential for less liquidity, it is easy to make a case for lower future returns.

Silver shiny zero percentage sign.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

What if I told you that future returns could approach zero? Such seems hard to believe, considering young investors piling back into the markets since the beginning of the year. As I discussed previously,

Median retail net purchases of US-listed single names.

Retail daily net buying of U.S. securities.

"Arithmetic Average Annual Real Return of S&P 500 Over Different Periods" with data from 1928 to 2021.

Difference between risk free and risk rates

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
29.98K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.