How American And European Banks Are Dealing With The Fallout From The U.S. Banking Turmoil

May 13, 2023 1:50 AM ETJPM, CS, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST
Summary

  • The US's bank troubles have been concentrated among smaller-sized banks, while the larger institutions have weathered the storm relatively well so far.
  • The impact on banks in the European Union has remained moderate. European banks carry substantial liquidity buffers that they can tap into in times of stress.
  • Finding a large and strong enough acquirer for a failing bank may get more difficult if there are more resolution cases.

By Suvi Platerink Kosonen, Senior Sector Strategist, Financials

The US's bank troubles have been concentrated among smaller-sized banks, while the larger institutions have weathered the storm relatively well so far. The impact on banks in the European Union has remained

Available stable funding split by country (after weighting) as of end-2022

ING, EBA

Banking sector liquid assets by country (after weighting)

ING, EBA

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

