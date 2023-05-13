How Quality-Driven Value Investing Achieves Alpha

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

An in-depth version of this article was first shared with members of my Quality Value Investing (QVI) subscription service in Seeking Alpha's Investing Groups on January 23, 2023.

Informed investors have a far greater chance of getting rich slow than getting rich fast, and getting rich slowly is better than not.[1]

Quality-driven value investing provides investment principles and portfolio strategies for retail investors who want to discover the predominantly dividend-paying common stocks of quality companies to benefit from the compounding shares of those enterprises.

I have done just that through five market cycles and counting.

My objective as an author is to teach what I know and to learn what I don't. Since my crystal ball cracked years ago, I have strived to practice honest and prudent investing in an impulsive world, creating value for our family's investment portfolio.[2]

Do-it-yourself everyday stock investors can beat the market in time with thought, discipline, and patience by sticking to a simple menu of time-tested, winning principles and strategies.

I have persevered and profited despite some of the rockiest markets in our recent history: the dot-com implosion of the early 2000s, the financial crisis of 2008-09, the epic post-Great Recession bull-market era of 2010-19, the volatility-driven activity from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic of 2020-21, and the 2022 inflationary bear market.

In this article, we'll explore how to build an alpha-achieving stock portfolio and share the vision, mission, and objectives of quality-driven value investing.

In contrast to Wall Street and financial media messaging, investing is not rocket science. Instead, achieve alpha with simple investment-related exercises grounded in thought, discipline, patience, and common sense.

***

1. David J. Waldron, Build Wealth with Common Stocks (Country View, 2021)

2. References to our family portfolio represent my household's combined investment accounts.

How to Build an Alpha-Achieving Portfolio

This article uncovers how to profit from time-tested market-beating principles and strategies from real-time, actively managed portfolios constructed with a concentrated blend of total-return common stocks.

Quality-driven value portfolios encompass the common shares of high-conviction, predominantly dividend-paying enterprises with durable competitive advantages initially purchased at value prices.

After getting earnest about quality-driven common stock value investing in 2009, the publicly traded shares in our family portfolio began to beat the S&P 500 Index by a decisive margin, based on average per holding since inception. For example, during those 14 years to date, the cumulative equal-weighted average total return of each of the combined holdings of our concentrated stock portfolio, as of the market close on May 12, 2023, had outperformed the S&P 500 by +9,504 basis points [bps], the equivalent to an average of +95.04 percentage points per holding.

My quality value-driven proprietary research approach to stock-picking highlights the value proposition, historical performance, shareholder yields, fundamentals, valuation multiples, downside risks, and potential catalysts of each portfolio holding.

The Vision of Our Family Portfolio

Every venture should have a vision statement, including a self-managed investment portfolio. Below is the concept behind our family's concentrated, quality-driven value stock portfolio.

Long-term investment horizon, buying slices of quality, predominantly dividend-paying companies at reasonable prices, and holding the shares for as long as the company remains wonderful, including forever.

I advocate investing in great companies producing high-quality, in-demand, and profitable products or services that assist consumers worldwide in solving personal and business problems, wants, or needs. As a result, alpha-achieving common stock portfolios resemble collections of owned slices of enduring companies with durable competitive advantages.

Regarding trading stocks, retail investors inclined to gamble drop by the local casino with discretionary dollars and, whether winning or losing, have a good time. But, on the contrary, disciplined investors never place bets on investment tips or perceived opportunities for quick, wishful, although unlikely, gains.

Methodology

For a more balanced view of the performances of each holding, our family portfolio of the common shares of 18 publicly traded companies is equal-weighted against the S&P 500 Index based on the dates of our initial stock purchase or the original publication of the research. Total return represents the share price performance adjusted for splits and dividends. Keep in mind that past performance is unrelated to future returns.

Quality-Driven Value Investing Defined

Defining quality-driven value investing or the value approach, in general, is arduous and forever debated in financial media. Common sense do-it-yourself investors favor simplicity over sophistication. Believing that value investing is the purest, most effective form of common stock investing, I give our family portfolio and the concepts supporting each investment a symbolic kiss.

KISS - Keep Investing Super Simple.

The definition of value investing is steadfast to the word value as it applies to every aspect of our consuming lives, including investments. Here is how Merriam-Webster.com defines value:

Amount of money that something is worth. Price or cost of something. Something that can be bought for a lower or fair price. Usefulness or importance of something.

An analysis of common stocks is similar to purchase considerations in other aspects of our lives.

What is the product or service worth to us? What is the quoted price? What is the difference between the two, and will the product or service be available for a lower or fairer price point in the future? Put another way, is it cheap based on the inherent value we place on the product or service? Just as important, why buy a bargain-priced product or service unless we find usefulness or importance in owning the product or service?

Now substitute a company or stock for a product or service and reread the same paragraph based on the formal definition of value.

What is the company worth to us? What is the quoted stock price? What is the difference between the two, and will it be available for a lower or fairer future price point? Put another way, is it cheap based on the inherent worth we place on the enterprise? Just as important, why buy a bargain-priced stock unless we see usefulness or importance in owning a slice of the business?

Quality-driven value investing is the most straightforward investment strategy in a complex financial services industry.

The Objective of Quality-Driven Value Investing

Let's apply the above formal definition of value to an investment philosophy.

Buy and hold the common shares of US exchange-traded, predominantly dividend-paying, well-managed, financially sound businesses that produce easy-to-understand products or services, have enduring competitive advantages from economic moats, enjoy steady, free cash flow, and are trading at a discount to the investor's perceived intrinsic value at the time of purchase. Next, of utmost importance and perhaps the biggest challenge, practice patience in waiting for the investment thesis to play out as projected over a long-term horizon.

My suggested objective or investment philosophy of value investing is short, to the point, and focused on quality products and services. Built-in barriers to competition are produced and sold by financially sound companies representing the underlying common shares. So, first, we purchase targeted, high-quality securities at fair, reasonable, or temporarily cheap prices. Then hold for as long as the performances of the company and its underlying common stock confirm our conviction.

How do informed investors measure the quality of the products or services of a business, its competitive advantages, financial strengths, perceived enduring value relative to the stock price, and downside risks?

Keep investing super simple by limiting measurement and analysis to a handful of essential metrics in each critical area of the enterprise, such as competitive advantages, returns to shareholders, management effectiveness, the intrinsic value of the stock price, and the combined risk profile of the company and its common shares.

Indeed, due diligence in the holdings and new ideas in our family portfolio involves profiling the fundamentals of the selected company with counter understanding and acceptance of the downside risks in case the thesis or measure of intrinsic value were to misfire.

Being forever reminded that markets go up and down at a moment's notice, we have to start somewhere. Template-driven research annoys some readers, but the value in working from a flexible outline is the consistency and discipline it brings to our collective investing acumen.

Nonetheless, modest doses of thought, discipline, patience, and a pinch of common sense, have produced a market-beating basket of common stocks in our family portfolio for 14 consecutive years.

The Mission of Quality-Driven Value Investing

The philosophical goal of quality-driven value investing is to experience an empathetic journey long and positive on self-paced financial education, mutual respect, and a shared passion for buy-and-hold investment excellence. And short and cynical of know-it-all gurus, disregard for the counter opinions of others, and get-rich-quick trading schemes.

My purpose behind writing about quality-driven value investing is to provide an actionable portfolio strategy prescribing a proven set of core methodologies for the benefit of alpha-seeking investors, as defined by its mission.

The mission of quality-driven value investing:

Facilitate a community of thoughtful, disciplined, and patient everyday investors passionate about learning, practicing, and sharing the art and science of building wealth from the magic of compounding, protected by wide margins of safety.

Owning the common shares of world-class enterprises builds winning portfolios over time from the compounding total return of capital gains and dividends because of a relentless commitment to the strict bottom-up, buy-and-hold quality-driven value investing paradigm. Accordingly, I avoid price targets or alerts, technical charts, deep-dive analysis paralysis, business modeling overkill, top-down macro influence, momentum or trend investing, market-timing, short-selling, options trading, deep value cigar butts, forward high-yield dividends, and trade set-ups.

My quality-driven value investing approach is limited to advocating the long-term, low-fee ownership of the predominantly dividend-paying common shares of enduring enterprises. Nevertheless, I enjoy sharing successes - and failures - with fellow retail investors as we are in this together for better and perhaps worse, although never on speculation.

Loved ones who benefit from our investment pursuits deserve more than the speculative flavors of the month emanating from the Wall Street fee machine. And we deserve better.

Mine Relevant Data and Exercise Self-Control

Successful quality-driven retail-level value investors mine relevant data, exercise self-control, and apply tenacity to portfolio construction and maintenance, abstaining from complicated or expensive investment vehicles or trading schemes in the hopes of fast money. Alpha-achieving, independent investors are happy to leave those speculative ventures to professional traders and market gamblers.

To its credit, the financial services industry has rolled out versions of KISS - keep investing super simple - such as discounted or commission-free online brokerages and low-cost index funds. But unfortunately, investors suppress any advantages from discounted or free commissions by trading on margin or too often, thereby risking unnecessary debt, trading fees, and tax burdens on what was supposed to be a low-cost experience.

Active and Passive Investing in One Approach

Employing an invest-it-and-forget-it style is an ideal variant for passive index investors.

On the other hand, quality-driven active value investing is for individual investors who want to merge the lower costs and lesser risks of passive investing - via hedging - with the potential for above-average returns from active buy-and-hold investing. In addition, diligent investors enjoy picking and managing investments through rigorous education and discipline.

Although hedging is a complex paradigm of investing, in the context of quality-driven value investing, it represents a simple, broad-basket long position in a portfolio, such as an S&P 500 benchmark or similar index exchange-traded fund [ETF], to reduce the risk exposure of common stocks from the inevitable market gyrations.

Future articles submitted to Seeking Alpha for curation will further discuss this practical concept of portfolio hedging.

Using an active approach to quality-driven value investing, hedged by passive indexes, our market-beating family portfolio has proven that achieving alpha by outperforming the market over the long term is possible on Main Street and is an enjoyable and self-actualizing experience.

Copyright 2023 by David J. Waldron. All rights reserved worldwide.