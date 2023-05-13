Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Saving Depositors Is An Exercise In Squaring Circles

May 13, 2023 3:02 AM ETBAC, JPM, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, DPST
Summary

  • Winding up SVB and Signature Bank left a $15.8 billion hole in the fund the FDIC uses to pay back savers when a lender implodes.
  • U.S. banks will pay a one-off levy to cover the losses incurred by the FDIC.
  • The charge, which will top up the Deposit Insurance Fund, is an annual 0.125% of a bank’s uninsured deposits at the end of 2022, for two years.

Banking Default

wildpixel

Big decisions are best made in calm times. That’s not an option for regulators cleaning up the mess caused by the collapse of two U.S. banks in March. A one-off charge levied on big lenders to cover the

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.51K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

