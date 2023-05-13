Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Vaccine For Pancreatic Cancer Treatment?

May 13, 2023 2:30 AM ETBNTX
Summary

  • A new paper is good news on the oncology front. It's from researchers at Sloan-Kettering and BioNTech (among others) and presents the results of a small trial treating patients with pancreatic cancer.
  • It only involved sixteen patients, and normally one wouldn't start drawing conclusions from such a small sample.
  • In this case, BioNTech produced mRNA vaccines that targeted up to 20 neoantigens per patient, each of them a custom dose.

Genetic research and Biotech science Concept.

jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

I have to say this new paper is good news on the oncology front. It's from researchers at Sloan-Kettering and BioNTech (BNTX) (among others) and presents the results of a small trial treating patients

This article was written by

Derek Lowe, an Arkansan by birth, got his BA from Hendrix College and his PhD in organic chemistry from Duke before spending time in Germany on a Humboldt Fellowship on his post-doc. He's worked for several major pharmaceutical companies since 1989 on drug discovery projects against schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, diabetes, osteoporosis and other diseases. To contact Derek, email him directly: derekb.lowe@gmail.com (mailto:derekb.lowe@gmail.com)

