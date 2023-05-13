Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 2:32 AM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)
Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caryn Seidman-Becker - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ken Cornick - Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Joshua Reilly - Needham & Company

David Engel - Wells Fargo

Paul Chung - JPMorgan

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Clear's Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. We have with us today, Caryn Seidman-Becker, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Cornick, Co-Founder, President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, before we begin, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance. These are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are included in the company's reports and on file with the SEC, including today's shareholder letter. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call.

During this call, the company will discuss both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in today's shareholder letter in the most recently filed annual report on Form 10-Q. These items can be found on the Investor Relations section of Clear's website.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Caryn.

Caryn Seidman-Becker

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2023 earnings call. At CLEAR, we believe identity is the key to transforming customer experiences, both physically and digitally.

We also believe trust is the oxygen the digital world needs to thrive as the world has moved online and anonymity is the new norm. The opposite of an

