Potential Positives May Be Ahead For Energy Sector After 'Messy Quarter'

Summary

  • Lower oil price weighed on quarterly earnings.
  • Companies are still able to make money at current levels, though.
  • Potential for more shareholder returns in the coming quarters.

Photovoltaic system, wind turbine and power pole

gopixa/iStock via Getty Images

Energy stocks are a major component of the TSX index, and many of the big players in the space have just reported their latest earnings. Michael O'Brien, Portfolio Manager, TD Asset Management, explains to MoneyTalk's Greg Bonnell why some positives may

