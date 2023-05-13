Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Regional Banking Worries Lead To Sector Financial/Banking Funds Logging Largest Weekly Outflow Of 2023

May 13, 2023 3:35 AM ETGLD, IWM, JNK, LQD, SPY, TLT, XLF, XONE
Jack Fischer
Summary

  • During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund flows week that ended May 10, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the third straight week, adding a net of $13.4 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $2.6 billion in weekly net inflows, marking the fourth weekly intake in five.
  • Exchange-traded fixed income funds observed a $2.4 billion weekly inflow - the macro group’s first weekly inflow in three weeks.

During Refinitiv Lipper’s fund flows week that ended May 10, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the third straight week, adding a net of $13.4 billion.

Money

Jack Fischer
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

