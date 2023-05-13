Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 3:31 AM ETEnfusion, Inc. (ENFN)
Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ignatius Njoku - Head, IR

Oleg Movchan - CEO

Brad Herring - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dylan Becker - William Blair

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

J. Parker Lane - Stifel Nicolaus

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enfusion's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Ignatius Njoku, Head of Investor Relations, to begin.

Ignatius Njoku

Good morning, and thank you, Operator. We welcome you to Enfusion's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Hosting today's call are Oleg Movchan, Enfusion's Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Herring, Enfusion's Chief Financial Officer.

Please note, our quarterly shareholder letter, which includes our quarterly financial results, have all been posted to our IR website. I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC and are available in the Investor Relations section on our website.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them following today's call, except as required by law.

In addition, today's call may include non-GAAP measures. These GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to and not a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure can be found in today's quarterly shareholder letter, which is available on the company's website.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Oleg to

