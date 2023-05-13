Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Subscribe

Rain Oncology, Inc. (RAIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2023 3:42 AM ETRain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.23K Followers

Rain Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry - IR, LifeSci Advisors

Avanish Vellanki - CEO

Robert Doebele - CSO

Richard Bryce - CMO

Nelson Cabatuan - SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Soumit Roy - Jones Trading

Sam Slutsky - LifeSci Capital

Jeff Jones - Oppenheimer

Faisal Khurshid - SVB Securities

Mitchell Kapoor - H.C. Wainwright

Avantika Joshi - Mizuho Securities

Tony Butler - EF Hutton

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Rain Oncology, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Ferry. Thank you, Dan. You may begin.

Dan Ferry

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today on the phone are Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer of Rain Oncology; Dr. Robert Doebele, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Richard Bryce, Chief Medical Officer; and Nelson Cabatuan, SVP of Finance.

During today's call, Avanish will provide an update on the broader strategic vision for the milademetan franchise. Bob will review the biology and rationale of p53 reactivation and discuss possibilities for future clinical development of milademetan based on non-clinical research. Richard will provide an update on Rain's clinical strategy, and Nelson will review the financials.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rain's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.