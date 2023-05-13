Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HPF: Financials Exposure Dragging Down Preferred Shares, Avoid

Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • The HPF fund holds a portfolio of preferred stocks and corporate bonds.
  • The HPF fund holds outsized exposure to preferred shares of financial companies.
  • The recent U.S. banking crisis is introducing risk into this seemingly sleepy asset class, as seized regional banks have seen all investors wiped out, including bondholders and preferred shareholders.
  • Until the fundamental problem behind regional bank deposit flight is addressed (higher interest rates), regional banks will continue to come under pressure and preferred shares will continue to be sold.

Silicon Valley Bank logo with USA flag and dollars on the background

CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF), arguing that with modest returns and a high distribution yield, the HPF fund appears to be yet

HPF fund returns have plunged

Figure 1 - HPF fund returns have plunged in last few months (Seeking Alpha)

HPF sector exposure as of October 31, 2022

Figure 2 - HPF sector exposure as of October 31, 2022 (jhinvestments.com)

Line chart showing the speed and severity of interest rate hikes from 1988-2023. The 2022-2023 cycle is the fastest and the most severe.

Figure 3 - Recent interest rate hikes have been the fastest in history (visualcapitalist.com)

FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on investment securities

Figure FDIC-regulated banks have $620 billion in unrealized losses on securities (FDIC)

Average savings deposit rate

Figure 5 - Average savings deposit rate (St. Louis Fed)

U.S. commercial deposits have plunged by $1 trillion in past 12 months

Figure 6 - U.S. commercial deposits have plunged by $1 trillion in past 12 months (St. Louis Fed)

Typical bank balance sheet

Figure 7 - Typical bank balance sheet (corporatefinanceinstitute.com)

HPF had exposures to SVB and FRC

Figure 8 - HPF had exposures to SVB and FRC (jhinvestments.com)

Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 bps at May FOMC

Figure 9 - Fed raised interest rates by 25 bps at May FOMC (Federal Reserve)

Inflation is still running hot with core CPI at 5.5% YoY

Figure 10 - Inflation is still running hot with core CPI at 5.5% YoY (BLS)

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

